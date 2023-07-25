Summers

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU (92.5 XTU)/PHILADELPHIA has locked morning personality ANDIE SUMMERS in with a multi-year contract extension. She's been with the station since 1999, winning several awards, including the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) AWARD for Major Market Personality of the Year twice. She is also a two-time GRACIE AWARD winner.

SUMMERS is dedicated to volunteerism, offering her talents and financial support to her church, ST. JOSEPH’S OF DOWNINGTOWN, as well as THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION, LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY, ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, LIBERTY USO, and many others.

« see more Net News