The Nominees Are...

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has announced the finalists for the 2023 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS. Winners will be revealed at a dinner on OCTOBER 25th during NAB SHOW NEW YORK.

The finalists:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK

iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS-F/PHILADELPHIA

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A/CINCINNATI

BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA R&B WTUG/TUSCALOOSA's DAVID R. DUBOSE

AUDACY/DETROIT's DEBBIE KENYON

GUARANTY MEDIA/BATON ROUGE's GORDY RUSH

SOUTH SEAS BROADCASTING Hot AC KKHJ (93KHJ)/PAGO PAGO, AS' JOEY CUMMINGS

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING CORP./FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL's NICK MARTIN

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TU 94.9)/MIAMI's ENRIQUE SANTOS

REACH MEDIA's ERICA CAMPBELL

PREMIERE NETWORKS' GEORGE NOORY

AUDACY/NASHVILLE's KATIE NEAL

WESTWOOD ONE's RICH EISEN

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's BOOMER ESIASON and GREGG GIANNOTTI

CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS' GEORGE DUNHAM, CRAIG MILLER, and GORDON KEITH

CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS' JASON PULLMAN

AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO's LIN BREHMER

CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS' MARK "HAWKEYE" LEWIS AND MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

COX MEDIA GROUP Rock KISS/SAN ANTONIO's BILLY MADISON

iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS' CHRIS CARR, KIA BECHT, and SAM SANSEVERE

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS' DAVE RYAN with FALEN, JENNY AND DRAKE

URBAN ONE R&B-News-Talk WDBZ-A/CINCINNATI's LINCOLN WARE

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI's PAUL CASTRONOVO

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WJXB (B97.5)/KNOXVILLE's ASHLEY ADAMS, ROGER TODD AND MICHELE SILVA

URBAN ONE Hip Hop WQOK (K97.5)/RALEIGH-DURHAM's BRIAN DAWSON

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN's CHAZ AND AJ

FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A-F/FORT WAYNE's KAYLA BLAKESLEE

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIDO-A-K298CN/BOISE's KEVIN MILLER

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Top 40 KCLD/ST. CLOUD, MN's KAT AND J.J. HOLIDAY

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN's KELLY AND WOOD

ZIMMER RADIO Country KATI (94.3 KAT COUNTRY)/JEFFERSON CITY, MO's KEVIN HILLEY and ERIN HART

SOUTH SEAS BROADCASTING Hot AC KKHJ (93KHJ)/PAGO PAGO, AS' KEZIAH ATOFAU and JOHN RAYNAR

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING CORP. Country WXFL (KIX 96)/FLORENCE-MUSCLE SHOALS, AL's M. FLETCHER BROWN

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA

AUDACY News WINS-A-F (1010 WINS)/NEW YORK

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR-F (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS

AUDACY Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS 95)/MINNEAPOLIS

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI

HUBBARD Hot AC WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES

ADX COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNRP-A-W222BR-W237BE/PENSACOLA

INNER BANKS MEDIA News-Talk WTIB-F/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN, NC

BEASLEY Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FORT MYERS

THE RADIO PEOPLE Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

SAGA Country KDXY (104.9 THE FOX)/JONESBORO, AR

GOPHER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk-Classic Rock KROX-A-K221GU-K289CE/GRAND FORKS, ND

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KZPK (WILD COUNTRY 99)/ST. CLOUD, MN

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WIKY-F/EVANSVILLE, KY

FORCHT BROADCASTING AC WYKY (SOMERSET 106)/SCIENCE HILL-SOMERSET, KY

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

“AMERICAN NIGHTMARE SEASON 3: UNKNOWN SUBJECT,” HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

“BEHIND THE SONG,” HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO

“DEADLY PILL,” iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES

“DMV DOWNLOAD,” HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

“THE LETTER,” BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (MY 104.3)/LOS ANGELES

iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1)/HOUSTON

BONNEVILLE AC KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WALK/PATCHOGUE, NY

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WEZN/BRIDGEPORT, CT

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

BONNEVILLE Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO

BRYAN BROADCASTING CO. Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95.1)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits KONO-F/SAN ANTONIO

AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER)/ATLANTA

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

WGCS-FM, GOSHEN COLLEGE's WGCS/SOUTH BEND-ELKHART, IN

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY's WMSC/UPPER MONTCLAIR, NJ

WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY's WPSC/WAYNE, NJ

RIDER UNIVERSITY's WRRC/LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

ZIMMER Country KCLR-F (CLEAR 99)/COLUMBIA, MO

BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER

BEASLEY Country WKXC (KICKS 99)/AUGUSTA, GA

BEASLEY Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON

AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

SALEM Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS

SALEM Religion WLCC-A (FAITH TALK)/TAMPA

BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION Contemporary Christian/Religion WMIT (THE LIGHT FM)/BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

URBAN ONE Gospel WNNL (THE LIGHT 103.9)/RALEIGH-DURHAM

URBAN ONE Gospel WPRS-F (PRAISE 104.1)/WASHINGTON

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KGLK-KHPT (THE EAGLE)/HOUSTON

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE

BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR/NEW HAVEN

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WXTB (98 ROCK)/TAMPA

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Spanish Hits KLOL (MEGA 101)/HOUSTON

DAVIS BROADCASTING Regional Mexican WLKQ-WTSH (LA RAZA 102.3-107.1)/ATLANTA

AUDACY Spanish Rhythmic WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON

iHEARTMEDIA Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3)/ORLANDO

BEASLEY Spanish Hits WYUU (92.5 MAXIMA FM)/TAMPA

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS

CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK

AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Hip Hop WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT)/RICHMOND

iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS-F/PHILADELPHIA

COX MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WHQT (HOT 105)/MIAMI

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI

