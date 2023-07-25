Christmas In July

SAGA/MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP Oldies WRXS (MILWAUKEE’S PURE OLDIES 106.9 FM) flipped its format for 24 hours, playing holiday songs as a part of their “CHRISTMAS in JULY” promotion. The classic holiday music included hits from BING CROSBY, ELVIS PRESLEY, FRANK SINATRA, PERRY COMO, and others.

WRXS says it will return to Oldies music this morning (WEDNESDAY, JULY 26th).

« see more Net News