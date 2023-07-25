Charese Fruge, Ivani Bing

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE catches up with IVANI BING, midday host on CUMULUS MEDIA Urban/R&B KMJK/KANSAS CITY.

Tracing the route to her current gig, BING said, “I was told I was gonna be middays for the longest time...I went through them putting three people in place for middays thinking my day would never come, and then finally, I got my shot. I was put on middays on MAGIC 107.3, and I was thrilled. Like 95.7 THE VIBE I had grown up with 107.3. That has been my biggest accomplishment, working for radio stations I grew up listening to as a kid.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about IVANI BING . Read her story here.

