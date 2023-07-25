Storm Rips Roof Off Of Radio Station

A severe storm rumbled through parts of ARKANSAS last FRIDAY (JULY 21st), bringing a deluge of rain and severe winds, enough to tear the roof from the building housing FLINN BROADCASTING Classic Rock KFLI/SEARCY, AR.

Station owner BOB CONNELL told NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP/KARK-TV LITTLE ROCK, AR, “There was so much water, the whole roof was gone, and it was just like going through a car wash when we first opened that door, it was just awful, awful,” and found out what happened while he was doing a remote broadcast, hearing from a nearby business, “your roof is in the parking lot right now.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt at the radio station, and the station is back on the air.

Read more about what happened at KFLI here, and see the damage on KLRT-TV here.

