24th Annual Song Contest Announced

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI), in collaboration with THE BLUEBIRD CAFE and CMT, has announced the 24th annual NSAI Song Contest. Beginning AUGUST 1st, songwriters of all genres are invited to submit their songs for evaluation by industry professionals and compete for over $20,000 in prizes and a single song publishing contract with ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT.

Up to 22 entries will be placed after competing in several rounds of judging. The Lyric Category winner and the top 10 Song Category finalists will be revealed during final live judging. The Grand Prize Song Category winner judging will be concluded before JANUARY 2024. INGRID ANDRESS will serve as mentor in the grand prize category, while DAVID HODGES will mentor in the Lyric Category.

Entries can be submitted online here or mailed to the NASI office at Song Contest, 1710 ROY ACUFF Place, NASHVILLE, TN 37203. Entry fees are $39 per song or lyric entry for current NSAI members and $49 per song or lyric entry for non-NSAI members. There is no limit to the number of songs or lyrics that songwriters can submit, and all submissions must be submitted or postmarked by SEPTEMBER 30th at 5p (CT).





