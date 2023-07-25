Atkins

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKML (BIG 95.7)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has named CASEY ATKINS APD and PM driver, effective immediately. He spent the past five years working at WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP (WRVC MEDIA)/MORGANTOWN, WV, owner of Country WKKW, where he did afternoons and nights. Previously, ATKINS held part-time on-air duties at Country WQDR/RALEIGH, NC.

PD SARAH WEAVER said, "CASEY exemplifies a passion for local radio and will be a great addition to our FAYETTEVILLE team. I'm confident he'll help extend our reach at the BIG 95.7 WKML!"

VP/Brand Strategies and AUGUSTA/FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL OM TEE GENTRY said, "I'm looking forward to having CASEY on WKML. His enthusiasm for content is exciting, plus he will be a valuable asset to SARAH's new vision of KML.”

ATKINS added, "I'm absolutely ecstatic to come back to my home state and join the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP team. I look forward to being part of such a wonderful and dynamic group of broadcasters!"

