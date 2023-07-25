X's Most Recent Album

Veteran LOS ANGELES punk-rock X took to the Internet recently to clear the air over ELON MUSK's announcement he was changing TWITTER's name to X.

"After our tweet got over 400k views, we thought we would address the confusion you may have heard about TWITTER rebranding itself as X," wrote the band. "We would like to assure everyone that TWITTER is not us and we are not it.

"To misquote DAVID BOWIE -- It’s not who does it second; it’s who did it first. We are still recording records and touring and have no plans on social media domination anytime soon."

The group is currently on tour through SEPTEMBER.













« see more Net News