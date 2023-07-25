Happy Birthday Mick Jagger

In celebration of MICK JAGGER’s 80th birthday on WEDNESDAY, JULY 26th, PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH has announced its on-air tribute, coined "PITTSBURGH’s Got Moves Like JAGGER." WYEP invited local musicians to share their covers of ROLLING STONES songs, which will be played throughout the day.

Along with original ROLLING STONES songs, WYEP’s morning show host, JOEY SPEHAR coordinated and produced an hour-long special as well. “I am so excited to share all of the phenomenal performances of our region’s musicians sharing their love for MICK JAGGER and THE ROLLING STONES,” SPEHAR shared. “It really shows the spirit of our community when we can team up like this.”

WYEP received more than 23 brand new covers of ROLLING STONES songs from musicians in and around the WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA region. Local listeners can tune into 91.3 FM, and STONES fans across the globe can stream it here.

« see more Net News