GWAR's New Whisky

GWAR and the CATOCTIN CREEK DISTILLING COMPANY's VIRGINIA RYE WHISKY have partnered to release a brand-new batch of RAGNAROK RYE: ODERUS EDITION on AUGUST 1st.



To commemorate the passing of ODERUS URUNGUS, GWAR and CATOCTIN CREEK DISTILLING are releasing a bottle dedicated to the late lead howler.



Said guitarist PUSTULUS MAXIMUS, “With jubilation we announce the ODERUS EDITION of RAGNAROK RYE. Featuring art from the SCUMDOG himself, there is no more fitting beverage to consume before vanquishing your foes on the battlefield or at a small gathering, relishing in tales of conquest amongst your comrades."

This special bottling of RAGNAROK RYE whisky is a bold and spicy tribute to ODERUS' larger-than-life personality and unapologetic irreverence. The bottle sports a special label of ODERUS URUNGUS, drawn by DAVE BROCKIE himself, with a commemorative pewter bartop featuring ODERUS. The whisky is the same, 93-point, award-winning 100% rye whisky that has been aged with white oak, sugar maple, and cherrywood, and this year, a rum finished barrel has been added for extra chaos.

Up to 200 cases will be available throughout CATOCTIN CREEK’s national distribution footprint beginning TUESDAY, AUGUST 1st. It will also be on sale in the distillery’s online store for curbside pickup or direct shipping in VIRGINIA only.

Nationwide orders can be purchased at ReserveBar.com. In VIRGINIA, RYE SOCIETY members may call the distillery to obtain a bottle any time before the release date.

For more information, video content, or merchandise, visit GWAR.net.

