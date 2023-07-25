Haze

iHEARTMEDIA and Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3) & HOT AC KMYI (STAR 94.1)/SAN DIEGO PD JOE ‘HITMAN’ HAZE have hammered out a new deal that keeps things rolling for the next three years.

HAZE posted on his FACEBOOK page: “I am feeling pretty blessed to share that I signed a new deal today to stay with iHEART! You never can predict tomorrow. Just living in the moment of today and extremely grateful!”

« see more Net News