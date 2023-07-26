Kramer

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has named ANNE KRAMER as afternoon co-anchor alongside SHAWN ANDERSON. KRAMER, who joined the station a year and a half ago from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, fills the seat vacated by HILLARY HOWARD in JUNE.

“I am excited to be a full-time member of this legendary news station,” said KRAMER. “I am looking forward to working alongside SHAWN ANDERSON, with his years of experience, as we give listeners the most up-to-date and accurate information they need to make informed decisions as they go about their day.”

Director of News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER added, “From the day ANNE started at WTOP, I have loved her passion for storytelling. ANNE puts our listeners first and is always thinking about how she can help them understand what is going on in their worlds. Our listeners are in great hands with SHAWN and ANNE each afternoon.”

