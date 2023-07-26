New Documentary Series

WMX, WARNER MUSIC GROUP's media and content division will roll out TIME WITH..., a new documentary series. The series will follow young artists through their daily lives and struggles as they move through taking their careers to the next level. Season One of TIME WITH...will feature KAMAUU, CATIE TURNER, OMB PEEZY, BENSON BOONE, MEET ME @ THE ALTAR, grandson, HUNXHO, AVERY ANNA, and jxdn.

The 10-episode series will premiere on WMX PRESENTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL this FRIDAY (7/29) and on WMX HIP HOP, WMX ROCK and WMX POP on THE ROKU CHANNEL on SATURDAY.

WMX PRESENTS Exec. Producer TREVOR SILMSER commented, "It’s been a privilege to capture personal moments with these artists as they do everything they can to be successful at the one thing they truly love, making music. Writing songs and finding ways to express yourself is one thing, but breaking through and becoming successful is a whole other beast. Through this series, we hope to showcase that there's no right or wrong way to get there – you just keep grinding, have faith, and hope that luck is on your side."

WMX Pres./Media and Creative Content BEN BLANK added, "TIME WITH... is a series that perfectly highlights WMX’s mission to connect artists, fans, and brands through dynamic storytelling. We’re continuing to expand our premium music programming with innovative new formats, and I’m thrilled to launch this new series across our CTV channels."

You can see the official Season One trailer here.

