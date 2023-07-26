Lineup Announced Soon

AUDACY announces it will resurrect "RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL" on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2nd and SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3rd. The event, previously hosted by Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI and the cluster, reclaims its original name with a return to FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH PARK. The two-day event was branded as "AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL" in 2021 and 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL to the beautiful shores of FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH,” said CLAUDIA MENEGUS, Regional President, AUDACY. "We're excited to bring our community and devoted audience together for a true beachfront celebration of music and culture alongside some of music’s biggest stars. Plan on an unforgettable experience and stay tuned as we roll out a wave of updates in the coming weeks!"

The lineup and ticket details will be announced soon. For more information go to riptidemusicfestival.com.

