NASHVILLE- based PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP (PIAMG) has named GRAYSON CLOTFELTER Creative Director. In his new position, CLOTFELTER will oversee the direction of the company's roster of writers, which includes PIAMG owner and songwriter DALLAS DAVIDSON, as well as LEE BRICE, LEWIS BRICE, JOHN MORGAN, DYLAN MARLOWE, KYLE FISHMAN, JOHN EDWARDS and TYLER FARR.

CLOTFELTER began his career at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING in NASHVILLE, where he was Catalog Mgr., followed by touring time with Country artist SEAFORTH and then LILY ROSE before joining PIAMG.

CLOTFELTER said, "Working with the incredible team and songwriters at PLAY IT AGAIN has been nothing short of amazing. DALLAS DAVIDSON is someone I’ve always looked up to, and I’m thrilled to join his company and continue to grow in the world of publishing."

DAVIDSON added, "GRAYSON came in our door and made an immediate impact on our company and our songwriters. He’s a very versatile guy, bringing not only knowledge from UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, but also his time spent on the road as tour manager for LILY ROSE. He understands and relates well to creative people. GRAYSON is responsible, focused, and, most importantly, passionate about our writers. He’s a great asset to PIAMG."

