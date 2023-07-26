-
Jim Burnside, Longtime Greenville, SC Radio Programmer/Host, Passes Away
by Perry Michael Simon
July 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM (PT)
Longtime GREENVILLE, SC radio personality and programmer JIM BURNSIDE died SUNDAY (7/23) after a brief illness.
BURNSIDE worked in the UPSTATE market since 1970, notably launching the News-Talk format at WFBC-A (later WORD-A) in 1988 as PD/OM. He also worked in the market at WROQ, WGTK-F, and WRTH-F and previously worked at WOHP-A/BELLEFONTAINE, OH, WBLY-A/SPRINGFIELD, OH, WCIT-A/LIMA, OH, and WAVI-A/DAYTON and hosted on the AMERICAN FORCES RADIO AND TV SERVICE in GERMANY and VIETNAM.