Coming To Broadcast Radio

The NEW YORK TIMES' "THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW" podcast will come to public radio in a partnership with PRX, which will distribute the show to stations as a one-hour weekly program starting NOVEMBER 10th. The podcast will remain under TIMES distribution.

“I’m beyond thrilled to see the show stretch into new audiences and new conversations in partnership with PRX,” said KLEIN. “I grew up on PRX’s programs and their DNA is braided into the work I do now. This is an honor, but also, in a sense, a homecoming.”

TIMES Opinion Editor KATHLEEN KINGSBURY said, “Opinion journalism at its best helps people understand the world around them while challenging their thinking and helping shape new viewpoints. This is what EZRA does for himself and listeners week in and week out on his show. I couldn’t be happier that his intellectual rigor and curiosity will now be available to a wider audience through PRX.”

PRX Chief of Business Development JASON SALDANHA said, “We’re proud to partner with The NEW YORK TIMES, EZRA and the team at ‘THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW’ to help bring this must-listen program to the public media community. EZRA explores big questions as necessary as they are engaging, and he will be a welcome voice across public radio airwaves.”

« see more Net News