Mick (Photo: Facebook)

MICK JAGGER is celebrating his 80th birthday TODAY (7/26).

The ROLLING STONES frontman posted on FACEBOOK, "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!" The band's official TWITTER account is also featuring video clips from throughout his life.

Classic Rock stations around the country are celebrating the day with special tributes to JAGGER including CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO, which is playing a "Motherload of MICK" all day in honor of his 80th birthday.

