Dolly Collaborates With NBCUniversal

DOLLY PARTON is collaborating with NBCUNIVERSAL on the video for her new song, “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” which will be used to promote NBCU’s coverage of the OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 that begin one year from TODAY (7/26).

"We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” is PARTON’s cover of the rock anthems by QUEEN and is from her upcoming album, ROCKSTAR, which was inspired by her 2022 induction into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. The album is set for global release on NOVEMBER 17th (NET NEWS 5/9).

PARTON aligned with NBCU to produce an OLYMPIC-themed video that celebrates the athletes and gets people excited about next year’s games in PARIS. Various lengths of the video are debuting TODAY across NBCUNIVERSAL’s platforms, exactly one year before the "Opening Ceremony" in PARIS.

NBCUNIVERSAL CMO/Entertainment and Sports JENNY STORMS said, “DOLLY PARTON is an American icon whose popularity and recognition across generations is unmatched. She is also a close member of the NBCUNIVERSAL family, an OLYMPIC super-fan, and has a new version of two of the greatest sports anthems of all time. So, she was the perfect choice to get AMERICA excited about Team USA and next summer’s PARIS OLYMPICS.”

PARTON added, “I love the OLYMPICS! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the OLYMPICS as they have all spent a lifetime preparing, but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver and bronze medals.”

The video features appearances from Olympians SIMONE BILES, SUNI LEE, SYDNEY McLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, NOAH LYLES, KATIE LEDECKY, the women’s soccer team, and men’s and women’s basketball teams. Watch it here.

