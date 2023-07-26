Groves (Photo: Lance Wilson)

NASHVILLE music publishing company SMACKSONGS has promoted JEREMY GROVES to Sr. Creative Dir. In his new role, GROVES will continue to work closely with the more than 20 writers signed to SMACK, and be responsible for signing and developing new talent and generating fresh opportunities.

GROVES joined SMACKSONGS as Creative Mgr. in 2020, and was promoted to Creative Dir. the following year. In that role, he works with writers including company principal SHANE McANALLY, as well as EMILY FALVEY, JARED SCOTT, and NATE MILES, plus artists KYLIE MORGAN, PILLBOX PATTI and WALKER HAYES. Most notably, GROVES worked with HAYES on the smash hit “Fancy Like."

Prior to joining SMACK, GROVES spent five years at BIG LOUD/ MAVERICK as day-to-day manager for DALLAS SMITH, MACKENZIE PORTER and MAT KEARNEY.

SMACK VP/Publishing LEE KRABEL said, “JEREMY has been instrumental to SMACK’s growth and success in the last three years. He continues to prove himself day in and day out as an incredible publisher. We are extremely excited to promote JEREMY and watch his career grow.”

GROVES added, “At its core, SMACK is a company that believes in and supports such an important aspect of our business: great songwriters and great songs. I couldn't be more grateful and proud to continue to work with the best writers and best colleagues in the business!”

