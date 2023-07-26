-
EMF Buys KTHT (Country Legends 97.1)/Houston, VCY America Buys WUBU (Mix 106)/South Bend
by Perry Michael Simon
July 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SUGARLAND STATION TRUST, LLC, the trust created to spin off two stations from the URBAN ONE-COX MEDIA GROUP HOUSTON transaction (NET NEWS 4/17), is selling Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/CLEVELAND, TX-HOUSTON to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $3.1 million.
In another filing with the FCC, PARTNERSHIP RADIO, LLC is selling R&B WUBU (MIX 106)/SOUTH BEND, IN to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $425,000.