Sold

SUGARLAND STATION TRUST, LLC, the trust created to spin off two stations from the URBAN ONE-COX MEDIA GROUP HOUSTON transaction (NET NEWS 4/17), is selling Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1)/CLEVELAND, TX-HOUSTON to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $3.1 million.

In another filing with the FCC, PARTNERSHIP RADIO, LLC is selling R&B WUBU (MIX 106)/SOUTH BEND, IN to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $425,000.

