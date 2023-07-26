OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WONU (SHINE.FM)/CHICAGO went on a Summer Adventure Tour (7/17-21). The SHINE.FM crew kicked off each tour stop with a bounce house, yard games, and a live broadcast of The Afternoon Adventure with BRIAN and STEPH. Immediately following the broadcast, MICAH TYLER performed a free concert.



Listeners also donated 600 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need served by SHEPHERD COMMUNITY CENTER.



“Through the generosity of SHINE.FM and their listeners, students at Shepherd and in our surrounding community will receive the school supplies needed to help them learn and grow as the fall semester begins,” said SHEPHERD COMMUNITY CENTER Neighborhood Engagement and Development Officer KARALEE WHITE. “SHEPHERD is grateful for the role this will play in helping build stronger families and a stronger community here on the near Eastside of INDIANAPOLIS."



The week-long tour spanned three states (IL, MI & IN) and five different listening areas of the radio network including DEWITT, MI., BOURBONNAIS IL., VALPARAISO, IN., KOKOMO, IN., and FRANKLIN, IN.

