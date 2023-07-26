-
Derek Wolfe Exits KKFN (Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan)/Denver
by Perry Michael Simon
July 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM (PT)
Afternoon "THE DRIVE" co-host DEREK WOLFE has exited BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (DENVER SPORTS 104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER, reports crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS).
WOLFE, a former DENVER BRONCO, replaced another former BRONCOS player, TYLER POLUMBUS, as DARREN MCKEE's co-host on "THE DRIVE" last OCTOBER. In an INSTAGRAM post, WOLFE ascribed his exit to "persistent scheduling conflicts" and a desire to pursue his "passion for outdoor pursuits."