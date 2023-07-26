Wolfe (Photo: Denver Sports)

Afternoon "THE DRIVE" co-host DEREK WOLFE has exited BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (DENVER SPORTS 104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER, reports crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS).

WOLFE, a former DENVER BRONCO, replaced another former BRONCOS player, TYLER POLUMBUS, as DARREN MCKEE's co-host on "THE DRIVE" last OCTOBER. In an INSTAGRAM post, WOLFE ascribed his exit to "persistent scheduling conflicts" and a desire to pursue his "passion for outdoor pursuits."

