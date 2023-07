Dubin (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran NASHVILLE sportscaster JOE DUBIN will serve as radio analyst for MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY BLUE RAIDERS football alongside play-by-play voice CHIP WALTERS this season. MTSU games air on the BLUE RAIDER RADIO NETWORK via rightsholder LEARFIELD.

DUBIN, a former sports anchor at ABC affiliate WKRN-TV (NEWS 2) and NBC affiliate WSMV-TV, hosted shows at THE CROMWELL GROUP Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME) and Sports WQZQ-A-W235BW (94.9 THE GAME 2) and SOUTHERN WABASH COMMUNICATIONS Sports WNSR-A-W240CA-F (NASHVILLE'S SPORTSRADIO)/NASHVILLE. He replaces JEFF MURPHY as analyst on BLUE RAIDERS broadcasts.

