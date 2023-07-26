Elks In Punjabi

The CFL's EDMONTON ELKS' game on JULY 29th against the B.C. LIONS will air in Punjabi on 1811258 ALBERTA LTD. multicultural CHAH-A (MY RADIO 580)/EDMONTON in what the team calls a first for professional football. HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA Punjabi's HARPREET PANDHER and TAQDEER THINDAL will call the game for the special broadcast. The ELKS previously aired a game broadcast in Cree in 2022.

“We’re once again excited to be making history, this time with the first professional football game broadcast in Punjabi,” said ELKS president and CEO VICTOR CUI. “JULY 29th will be another example of how we’re working as a club to make football a welcoming place for all fans, including through the comfort of hearing the game in their first language.

“We couldn’t think of a better matchup for our Punjabi broadcast, as we hope the broadcast is also enjoyed by the large Punjabi community in B.C.”

MY RADIO 580 AM GM GURSHARAN BUTTAR said, “It’s been more than a century since the first baseball game was broadcast over the radio, and we look forward to making our own radio history this week. MY RADIO 580 AM’s partnership with the ELKS brings together football fans from different communities, providing them access to their favorite teams and players and will bring the stadium to them through our live coverage.”

“I’m very excited to be calling a CFL game in Punjabi -- the first in pro football history.” said PANDHER. “Much like the ELKS’ Cree broadcast last year, this one will be successful and I know Punjabis will embrace it. We’ve had around a dozen South Asian players play in the CFL, and this broadcast is a great way to draw new fans in and grow the game with the community.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of the first CFL broadcast in Punjabi. This will be a historic moment for CANADA connecting a game that is a part of Canadian roots with a growing South Asian community that is so passionate about Canadian sports,” said THINDAL. “For me personally, growing up in greater VANCOUVER and watching the CFL throughout my childhood, this is a special day that I will forever cherish.”

