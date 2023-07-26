The Benz Boat

BENZTOWN debuted a parody video yesterday starring many of its voiceover talent as guests on what appeared to be "The Love Boat," but it was actually the BENZ BOAT.

The BENZTOWN VO talent participating in the video were not hand-picked to appear, but were cast in the video on a first-come, first-served basis.

VO guests on the BENZ BOAT include: GENEVIEVE BAER, SEAN CALDWELL, JOE CIPRIANO, CHAD ERICKSON, MATT FOGARTY, HEATHER FOSTER, DONNA FRANK, ERIC GORDON, HOWARD HOFFMAN, DAN KELLY, TODD LENTZ, NAOMO MERCER McKELL, SAMMI MORELLI, DREW PATTERSON, ALLAN PECK, LOREN RAYE, CHRIS ROLLINS, ERIN SETCH, ALYSON STEEL, DAVE STEELE, SHELLEY WADE, NEIL WILSON and SUSAN WISE.

"The BENZ BOAT" video was produced by BENZTOWN Marketing Coordinator ROBBY GESSEL Lyrics for "The BENZ BOAT" song were written by BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHADHI" DENES with vocals by BENZTOWN composer SHANE DRASIN.





