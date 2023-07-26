A Homecoming

JASON ISBELL & the 400 UNIT, LEYLA McCALLA, THE CHURCH, JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO, VALERIE JUNE, CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, JOHN CRAIGIE, NEAL FRANCIS, BAHAMAS and GABY MORENO are the first artists named for the lineup to this year's HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL, which makes its annual return to SAN FRANCISCO's GOLDEN GATE PARK from SEPTEMBER 29th through OCTOBER 1st.

Now in its 23rd year, the free music festival will once again present a bill of top performers spanning an array of genres. The lineup was teased with an exclusive medley streaming now on the official HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS website and HSB app. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Said the festival's Executive Producer SHERI STERNBERG, “Coming home to GOLDEN GATE PARK was essential to our well-being. The artist’s joy was palpable and evident with all the amazing collaborations that took place. Everyone needed to have an exceptional year; the artists did not disappoint, and the audience rejoiced.”

ISBELL’s return to HSB is another homecoming of sorts; his last performance in the park was in 2014. His appearance comes on the heels of a highly acclaimed documentary, headlining amphitheaters across the country and a role in MARTIN SCORSESE’s latest release, “Killers Of The Flower Moon.”

Said ISBELL, "HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS is as good as a music festival gets, in my opinion. The location, the weather, the lack of corporate signage, the opportunity for beautiful and unique musical moments to happen- I love it all. This is one festival I always get excited about.”

