A book about the art of listening, titled “You’re Not Listening – What You’re Missing And Why It Matters,” inspired this week’s ALL ACCESS column from COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY. In it, he talks about the importance of listening for both coaching and leadership, and details the attributes the book’s author, KATE MURPHY, shares about good listeners, and how they can help managers, radio programmers and on-air talent alike.

SHOMBY notes that, in her book, “MURPHY mentions that hostage negotiators are usually the best listeners … Thankfully, we are not in the hostage negotiation business, but we ARE in the business of information and entertainment where the two must be hand in hand for an interview to be interesting and talent and staff to be engaged.

“We are also in the business of building a winning culture in our building and among our staff,” he continues. “No matter how you slice it, good listening is the key to making it all work. Listening equals passion, entertainment, and loyalty back to you.”

