Adan (Photo: Reel Muzik Werks)

Songwriter JENNIFER ADAN has signed an administrative and songwriting deal with NASHVILLE-based REEL MUZIK WERKS, an independent publisher that specializes in music for film and TV and international rights. The deal includes the administration of her existing catalog, which includes "She Wouldn't Be Gone," a two-week #1 for BLAKE SHELTON.

She also wrote Rock band NEW MEDICINE's "Race You To The Bottom," and had her songs featured on television shows "Grey's Anatomy" and MTV's "The Real World: SAN DIEGO."

REEL MUZIK WERKS Pres./CEO TERI NELSON CARPENTER said, "We are so excited to be working with her and can’t wait to see what she does in the future."

CARPENTER added, "I am so excited to be a part of the REEL MUZIK WERK family. I am so thrilled to have such a great team behind me."

