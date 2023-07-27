New Dates Added

The JONAS BROTHERS have added over 50 new dates to their FIVE ALBUMS - ONE NIGHT world tour. They've added 27 shows across EUROPE, AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND plus 26 new shows in NORTH AMERICA. That brings the tour to 90 shows across 20 countries.

This tour marks the first time the JONAS BROTHERS have performed in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, POLAND, AUSTRIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, NORTHERN IRELAND, HAMBURG, LYON, MUNICH, and NORWAY.

The FIVE ALBUMS - ONE NIGHT tour kicks off with two sold-out nights at YANKEE STADIUM in NEW YORK on AUGUST 12-13.

