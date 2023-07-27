-
Jonas Brothers Tour Adds Over 50 New Dates In Europe, Australia, New Zealand, And North America
by Pete Jones
July 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The JONAS BROTHERS have added over 50 new dates to their FIVE ALBUMS - ONE NIGHT world tour. They've added 27 shows across EUROPE, AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND plus 26 new shows in NORTH AMERICA. That brings the tour to 90 shows across 20 countries.
This tour marks the first time the JONAS BROTHERS have performed in AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, POLAND, AUSTRIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, NORTHERN IRELAND, HAMBURG, LYON, MUNICH, and NORWAY.
The FIVE ALBUMS - ONE NIGHT tour kicks off with two sold-out nights at YANKEE STADIUM in NEW YORK on AUGUST 12-13.