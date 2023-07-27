Rodgers

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT's publishing division, ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING (EMP), has promoted JAMIE RODGERS to VP.



RODGERS has served as Senior Creative Director since JUNE 2017. During her time, EMP has welcomed more than twenty new artists and staff writers, which include DAVID LEONARD, RYAN ELLIS, DAVID SPENCER, SAM ASH, and CECILY HENNIGAN.



“Over the last six years, JAMIE has been a true champion of our entire roster, always striving to see them supported in their calling and recognized for each of their amazing talents," shared PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT Pres. HOLLY ZABKA. "I am incredibly grateful for all she pours out to continue the growth, legacy, and impact of ESSENTIAL MUSIC PUBLISHING.”

