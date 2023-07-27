Pepper And Watt

AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON has signed contract extensions with morning show co-hosts SARAH PEPPER and JESSIE WATT. The two can be heard on air weekdays from 5:30 to 10a (CT).

PEPPER has over 20 years of radio and her work within the community of HOUSTON and the surrounding areas with charity and philanthropic work has been recognized by the MEDIA ALLIANCE OF HOUSTON with their Radio Personality of the Year Award in 2015, 2018 and 2022. She uses her platform as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and her service has been recognized by OUSTSMART MAGAZINE for 13 years in a row as their Reader’s Choice Radio Personality of the Year. Pepper’s voice can also be heard at various sporting events across HOUSTON, including as in-stadium announcer for the HOUSTON DASH, Houston’s professional women’s soccer team, NCAA FINAL FOUR and the USWNT.

WATT's career in radio began in DETROIT after graduating from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY in 2018 where she studied Broadcast and Cinematic Arts. She spends most of her free time teaching competitive dance to kids ages 5-18 and enjoys being a mentor to her students.

AUDACY HOUSTON's VP/Programming MELISSA CHASE said, “We are overjoyed that HOUSTON will continue to wake up with SARAH PEPPER and JESSIE WATT on MIX 96.5. These incredible women encapsulate true selflessness in giving back to our community, along with creating a live and local show that creates joy for our listeners each morning.”

PEPPER said, “I am over the moon about signing for another three years in HOUSTON. Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER and I have been together for 14 of my 15 years in HOUSTON, and I am beyond excited to continue working with the best market manager in the business. A morning show is only as great as the programmer who advocates on their behalf, and we are so blessed with our captain, MELISSA CHASE. I have been in this business long enough to know the goods when you have the goods and JESSIE WATT is the goods. She is the peanut butter to my jelly and the sprinkles to my ice cream, and even though she makes me dance on TIKTOK, I can’t imagine doing this show with anyone else.”

WATT added, “MIX 96.5 makes HOUSTON home and I’m ecstatic to re-sign the station that encapsulates HOUSTON’s community and culture. I am delighted to continue working alongside the best morning show personality and human being in the business, SARAH PEPPER. Thank you to my bosses, SARAH FRAZIER and MELISSA CHASE, for continuing to create an inspiring and creative environment that encourages us to serve HOUSTON.”

