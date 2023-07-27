New

Actor WILMER VALDERRAMA ("THAT '70S SHOW," "NCIS") is the executive producer of a new dating podcast for iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA PODCAST NETWORK. "DATE MY ABUELITA, FIRST!" features three contestants vying to date one guest but having to win approval of the show's resident Abuelita, comedian LILIANA MONTENEGRO.

VICO ORTIZ hosts the show, which debuted TODAY (7/27) and will post weekly on THURSDAYS.

