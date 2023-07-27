August 3rd Debut

Veteran public radio reporter SONARI GLINTON is hosting a new investigative reporting podcast for CHARLES D. KING's MACRO production company and iHEARTPODCASTS.

“SHATTERING THE SYSTEM” is debuting AUGUST 3rd with a 10 episode season on the scandal involving the deaths and assaults of young gay Black men that put politically powerful businessman ED BUCK in prison.

