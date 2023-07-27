-
Sonari Glinton Hosts New Investigative Reporting Podcast 'Shattering The System'
by Perry Michael Simon
July 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Veteran public radio reporter SONARI GLINTON is hosting a new investigative reporting podcast for CHARLES D. KING's MACRO production company and iHEARTPODCASTS.
“SHATTERING THE SYSTEM” is debuting AUGUST 3rd with a 10 episode season on the scandal involving the deaths and assaults of young gay Black men that put politically powerful businessman ED BUCK in prison.