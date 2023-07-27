Bowditch Promoted At Seeker

SEEKER MUSIC has named JOHN BOWDITCH Sr. Dir./Marketing. Since joining the group as one if it's first employees in 2021, BOWDITCH has led catalog campaigns such as the SUMMER OF CROSS which brought CHRISTOPHER CROSS’ catalog to streaming, the release of the IT’S STILL ABOUT TIME EP tribute to the songwriting of BRIAN ALEXANDER MORGAN, and vinyl repressings of RUN THE JEWELS’ albums. He has also spearheaded releases from KITO, TILLIE, CARR, and more. In his new role BOWDITCH will oversee all marketing activity across catalog and frontline business, and report directly to SEEKER CEO EVAN BOGART and Head/Creative STEVEN MELROSE.

Most recently BOWDITCH served as Head/Digital at MAVERICK MANAGEMENT, where he led marketing strategy for artists including MADONNA, MARINA, KIM PETRAS, GALLANT, BRANDY, and LIL NAS X.

BOWDITCH said, "At SEEKER, we treat our catalogs as frontline priorities. We’re lucky enough to work with songs that are the soundtrack to millions of people’s lives, and as such have the responsibility to build marketing campaigns that respect the close connection fans have with our catalog.”

BOGART added, “JOHN is an extraordinary marketing genius that has truly understood and adopted the SEEKER approach to publishing and records. SEEKER doesn't simply collect catalogs or sign songwriters for the sake of numbers; rather, our philosophy is driven by music and creativity first. JOHN's visionary insights and pulse on culture allows us to meticulously curate campaigns that not only preserve but also elevate the brand and identity of each catalog and songwriter at SEEKER. Our music family and community thrive under his guidance, and we consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have him help shape our creative journey.”

