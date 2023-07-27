Alexis (Photo: Round Hill Music)

NEW ORLEANS native and writer/produccer NICOLE ALEXIS has signed an exclusive songwriting deal with the newly launched XLSONGS and ROUND HILL MUSIC. ALEXIS has co-written and produced songs with artists including KIDD G, TONY LANEZ, YNW B-SLIME and CHEAT CODES. The announcement was made by XLSONGS Co-Founder, singer/songwriter, and PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL Co-Founder KEVIN GRIFFIN on his INSATGRAM account on WEDNESDAY (7/26).

GRIFFIN told MUSIC ROW MAGAZINE, “When we started XLSONGS and teamed with ROUND HILL, we knew we wanted our first signing to be a triple threat; a great artist, prolific songwriter and a monster producer. NICOLE ALEXIS is all that and more. We’re so thrilled to have her with XLSONGS and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Pictured (L-R): XLSONGS’ GRIFFIN, ROUND HILL MUSIC’s LINDSAY WILL, ALEXIS, ROUND HILL MUSIC’s TAYLOR ANTLE and XLSONGS' MIKE WHELAN. (Photo: Round Hill Music)

