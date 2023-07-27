Boomtown

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN's latest podcast looks at AUSTIN's housing market. The seven-episode "GROWTH MACHINE: HOW AUSTIN ENGINEERED ITS HOUSING MARKET" traces how AUSTIN grew from a college town to a boom market, but also a segregated and expensive market. The show is hosted by KUT's AUDREY MCGLINCHY with reporting from NATHAN BERNIER, MOSE BUCHELE, MARISA CHARPENTIER, and JIMMY MAAS.

“If you’ve ever wondered why it’s so hard to build in WEST AUSTIN or why housing prices have gotten so dang expensive -- we hope to provide some historical context,” said MCGLINCHY. “The story of AUSTIN is growth. People move here every day. And the city gets bigger and bigger, not just the population but also the geography. The way we as a city have handled this growth, the direction in which the city has grown -- that’s the bigger story.”

