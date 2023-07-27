-
Fox News Audio Releases 4-Part 'Charles Payne's Unstoppable Prosperity Podcast'
by Perry Michael Simon
July 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FOX NEWS AUDIO has issued a four-part podcast, "CHARLES PAYNE’S UNSTOPPABLE PROSPERITY PODCAST," on which the FOX BUSINESS NETWORK host discusses investing along with commentary from TAYLOR RIGGS, MADISON ALWORTH and LYDIA HU.
The podcast was accompanied by a TV special which aired on FBN TODAY (7/27), a special edition of "MAKING MONEY WITH CHARLES PAYNE" subtitled "Maintaining Unstoppable Prosperity." PAYNE was joined by KEN FISHER, EVERCORE ISI's RICH ROSS, and MAIN STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT's ERIN GIBBS.