Limited Series

FOX NEWS AUDIO has issued a four-part podcast, "CHARLES PAYNE’S UNSTOPPABLE PROSPERITY PODCAST," on which the FOX BUSINESS NETWORK host discusses investing along with commentary from TAYLOR RIGGS, MADISON ALWORTH and LYDIA HU.

The podcast was accompanied by a TV special which aired on FBN TODAY (7/27), a special edition of "MAKING MONEY WITH CHARLES PAYNE" subtitled "Maintaining Unstoppable Prosperity." PAYNE was joined by KEN FISHER, EVERCORE ISI's RICH ROSS, and MAIN STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT's ERIN GIBBS.

