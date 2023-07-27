Kids Studied

EDISON RESEARCH and KIDS LISTEN presented the findings in their Kids Podcast Listener Report TODAY (7/27), leading with the statistic that 46% of U.S. children aged 6-12 have ever listened to a podcast, with 29% listening in the past month, the latter percentage jumping to 42% if their parents had also listened to a podcast in the past month. The survey was compiled from online surveys of parents of children aged 6-12, a survey of kids administered by their parents, and in-home interviews with parents and children.

Other results include that 87% of child podcast listeners said they have shared something they learned from a podcast with other people; 25% of parents of child podcast listeners said that their child listens nearly every day, and 72% said that their children are "excited" to listen; and 68% of parents said their children listen with at least one parent, with 54% saying their kids listen with siblings. Top genres mentioned by parents are games, music, comedy, short stories, adventure, and bedtime stories.

“It is such a privilege to work with so many great and creative minds from the kids podcast space.” said EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK, who presented the findings in a webinar alongside KIDS LISTEN's LINDSAY PATTERSON and SANDEN TOTTEN. “These companies coming together for a study like this is evidence that kids podcasts deserve more attention from the industry as a whole. There is a tremendous opportunity here to bring to the platform young listeners who have a lifetime of listening ahead of them.”

