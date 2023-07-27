(Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT’s show in front of the famed PYRAMIDS OF GIZA in EGYPT has been canceled less than 48 hours before it was set to be held.

LIVE NATION released a statement on TWITTER, saying, “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

SCOTT also released a statement on TWITTER, saying, "EGYPT at the PYRAMIDS will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll.”

The show, which was to have the PYRAMIDS as a backdrop, was to coincide with the reveal of his new “Utopia” album.

