-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio June And Spring '23 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
July 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for CHATTANOOGA and HUNTSVILLE, and SPRING '23 Ratings for FT. WAYNE, LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, MUNCIE-MARION, IN, ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, SUSSEX, NJ, TRENTON, and WORCESTER out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY, 8/2, JUNE '23 Ratings for Jackson, MS and SPRING '23 Ratings for CHEYENNE, WY, FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO, MODESTO, MORRISTOWN, NJ, OXNARD-VENTURA, PALM SPRINGS, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, SANTA BARBARA, CA, SANTA MARIA-LOMPOC, CA, SOUTH BEND, IN, and VICTOR VALLEY.