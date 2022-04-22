June '23 And Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for CHATTANOOGA and HUNTSVILLE, and SPRING '23 Ratings for FT. WAYNE, LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, MUNCIE-MARION, IN, ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, SUSSEX, NJ, TRENTON, and WORCESTER out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY, 8/2, JUNE '23 Ratings for Jackson, MS and SPRING '23 Ratings for CHEYENNE, WY, FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO, MODESTO, MORRISTOWN, NJ, OXNARD-VENTURA, PALM SPRINGS, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, SANTA BARBARA, CA, SANTA MARIA-LOMPOC, CA, SOUTH BEND, IN, and VICTOR VALLEY.

