Heffernan (Photo: David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio)

ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO Digital and Special Projects Editor BRIAN HEFFERNAN is once again taking the reins as Interim News Director, taking over from ASHLEY LISENBY, who is exiting the station for personal reasons, the station is reporting. HEFFERNAN served as Interim News Director before LISENBY was named News Director.

"We are confident in this interim leadership plan,” said CEO TiNA PAMINTUAN, “and appreciate the many ways in which STLPR staff have stepped up to help ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of our excellent local news coverage."

In addition, Editor and ROLLA Correspondent JONATHAN AHL has been named Interim Managing Editor; BRIAN MUNOZ will assume HEFFERNAN's Digital Editor duties while HEFFERNAN serves as Interim News Director; and intern TRISTEN ROUSE is remaining with the station in a permanent role as staff photojournalist.

ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, owned by the UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS, operates News-Talk KWMU/ST. LOUIS, with Jazz and Classical HD multicast channels, with simulcasts on WQUB/QUINCY, IL and KMST/ROLLA, MO.

« see more Net News