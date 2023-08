Spring '23 Ratings And July '23 PPM Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO Spring '23 Ratings for AMARILLO, TX, BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, CAPE COD, MA, COLUMBUS, GA, FREDERICK, MD, LUBBOCK, ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX, REDDING, CA, SHEBOYGAN, WI, and TERRE HAUTE, and JULY '23 PPM Ratings for BALTIMORE, BOSTON, DENVER-BOULDER, DETROIT MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD, MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, PHOENIX, SAN DIEGO, SEATTLE-TACOMA, ST. LOUIS, TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-CLEARWATER, and WASHINGTON, DC out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY, 8/9, SPRING '23 Ratings for CEDAR RAPIDS, CHICO, CA, DULUTH-SUPERIOR, FARGO-MOORHEAD, FLORENCE, SC, GRAND FORKS, ND-MN, HARRISONBURG, VA, LAREDO, TX, ST. CLOUD, MN, WATERLOO-CEDAR FALLS, IA, and WINCHESTER, VA, and JULY '23 PPM RATINGS for CHARLOTTE-GASTONIA, ROCK HILL, CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS, OH, KANSAS CITY, LAS VEGAS, ORLANDO, PITTSBURGH, PA, PORTLAND, OR, SACRAMENTO, SALT LAKE CITY, OGDEN-PROVO, and SAN ANTONIO.

