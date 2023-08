Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO Spring '23 Ratings for BISMARCK, ND, JACKSON, TN, SAN ANGELO, TX, SIOUX CITY, IA, and SIOUX FALLS, SD. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY, 9/5, AUGUST ’23 PPM results for NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, SAN FRANCISCO, DALLAS, HOUSTON, PHILADELPHIA, ATLANTA, NASSAU-SUFFOLK, RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, SAN JOSE, and MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION.

« see more Net News