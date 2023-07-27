Nixon

STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY PD and midday host TODD NIXON has expanded into ownership with the purchase of Classic Country KTNK-K279CY/LOMPOC-SANTA MARIA, CA from CROSS & CROWN BROADCASTING CORP. for $150,000. It is the first acquisition for NIXON's STICKS MEDIA, which will take over the station on SEPTEMBER 1st via a time brokerage arrangement pending FCC approval of the sale, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

He tells ALL ACCESS has no plans to depart KBEQ.

Said NIXON, who serves as Pres. of STICKS MEDIA, “This is an extraordinary milestone in my radio broadcasting career of nearly 30 years as my fiancee, LIZ HALLAM, and I venture into ownership for the first time. We believe in the immense power of radio to connect with local communities, and we are committed to upholding the legacy of this station in LOMPOC while fostering innovation and growth in the digital age."

He added, "As we start this exciting new chapter for us, we want express our heartfelt gratitude to MICHAEL DAY, President of CROSS & CROWN BROADCASTING, for years of commitment to the LOMPOC community and love for Country music. KTNK has a longstanding history of delivering quality programming and relevant news to their devoted listeners. By acquiring KTNK, STICKS MEDIA aims to amplify that local reach and create new opportunities to engage the LOMPOC VALLEY community."

NIXON joined STEEL CITY in early 2017 after serving as PD of iHEARTMEDIA Country WNCB/RALEIGH-DURHAM and sister Country WTQR/GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM, NC. HALLAM is the daughter of the late 2011 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee DENE HALLAM.

Reach NIXON here.

