Invading Liquid Metal

With PANTERA set to kick off their U.S. tour, SIRIUSXM’s LIQUID METAL (Ch. 40) became PANTERA RADIO this morning at 3a ET/12a PT through THURSDAY, AUGUST 3rd.

The run will feature exclusive, never-before-heard stories, song selections, and guest DJs airing all week in conjunction with the start of their U.S. tour. Only PANTERA and affiliated bands will be played for the whole week on the transformed LIQUID METAL.

PANTERA will disrupt every LIQUID METAL SHOW all week, with limited-edition PANTERA-themed shows. The band’s history will be covered on "Bloody Roots Of PANTERA," the world’s best PANTERA covers will air on "Corridor Of Covers," and exclusive trivia will be dissected on "Into The Trivia Pit." And PANTERA consumes the "Devil’s Dozen Countdown" with the Top 12 PANTERA songs of all-time. All of the specials will be available on the SIRIUSXM App.

