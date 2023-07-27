Nancy Jones & Sam I Am

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WWFF (93.3 NASH ICON). HUNTSVILLE, AL, joined with NANCY JONES, wife of the late Country legend GEORGE JOINES, to help the families of two local police officers who were shot in the line of duty. When JONES learned that GARRETT CRUMBY passed away and fellow officer ALBERT MORIN suffered life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds both men sustained in the line of duty, she stepped up to help.

JONES partnered with the station, CONCERTS 4 A CAUSE, THE WOUNDED BLUE and the VON BRAUN CENTER to present a benefit concert on APRIL 25th. Held in her late husband’s honor, the concert -- “Still Playin’ Possum: Music And Memories Of GEORGE JOINES” -- and a live auction of autographed guitars and two front-row tickets to the show raised a total of $80,225.50 for the fund.

As previously reported, the sold-out, all-star concert featured live performances from artists including BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY, WYNONNA JUDD, TRAVIS TRITT, JELLY ROLL, TANYA TUCKER, TRACE ADKINS, SARA EVANS, JUSTIN MOORE, JAMEY JOHNSON, JOE NICHOLS, AARON LEWIS, MICHAEL RAY, UNCLE KRACKER, LORRIE MORGAN, TRACY BYRD, TRACY LAWRENCE, THE ISAACS and DILLON CARMICHAEL.

Commented NANCY JONES, "GEORGE loved HUNTSVILLE, and that is why I chose this town. GEORGE was supposed to have a show here 10 years ago, and I'm so happy that we got to do what we did."

WWFF midday host SAM I AM added, "It was really important to me to help make this event a success. Here in HUNTSVILLE, we're a big growing city with small hometown feelings. It's our responsibility to take care of each other."

