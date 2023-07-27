Randy Meisner (Photo: Facebook / Randy Meisner Admiration Society)

RANDY MEISNER, founding EAGLES bassist and the soaring vocalist on their hit “Take It To The Limit,” has died at age 77, WEDNESDAY night, the band announced, due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Said the band in a statement, “RANDY was an integral part of the EAGLES and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Born in SCOTTS BLUFF NEBRASKA in 1946 MEISNER, alongside GLENN FREY, DON HENLEY and BERNIE LEADON -- was a founding member of the EAGLES in 1971. Before forming the band, he played with RICK NELSON & THE STONE CANYON BAND and was the original bassist for POCO.

MEISNER was an EAGLE from their self-titled 1972 debut album through 1976’s "Hotel CALIFORNIA," before quitting the group in 1977, to be replaced by another member of POCO, TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, who had taken his place when MEISNER left that group.

MEISNER was inducted with the rest of EAGLES into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1998.

MEISNER was previously struck with tragedy when his wife, LANA RAE, was fatally shot in 2016 in the couple's L.A. home after what the LAPD termed "an accidental discharge of a firearm."

