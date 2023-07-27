Kanan

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO Morning co-host ABE KANAN has left the station and THE ANGI TAYLOR SHOW in the morning after not coming to terms on a new contract.

KANAN posted this on Social Media: “After negotiating with ROCK 95.5, we could not come to an agreement on a new contract. I loved every minute of working at this station and with ANGI. ANGI is the best. There are too many people to mention, but I worked with many wonderful people. Our listeners are amazing. Thanks for spending your mornings with me for the past three years. Thank you to everyone. My compliments.”

KANAN previously hosted “THE ABE KANAN SHOW on SIRIUSXM "Howard 101", and had previous stops at WKQX/CHICAGO, WLUP/CHICAGO, WNDX/INDIANAPOLIS and WBGG/MIAMI. Reach out to ABE at abekananshow@gmail.com.

