New Acquisition

CTM OUTLANDER, a joint venture between U.S. investment firm OUTLANDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT and Dutch music firm CTM, has acquired the Dutch music company, STRENGHOLT MUSIC GROUP. STRENGHOLT MUSIC GROUP is part of the European entertainment company STRENGHOLT B.V., founded in 1928.

The STRENGHOLT catalog includes over 100 Dutch #1 songs, including "Engelbewaarder" by MARCO SCHUITMAKER, which is currently #1 in the NETHERLANDS.

